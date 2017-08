BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, Thursday said Frankfurt airport reported passenger growth of 4.4 percent. Passenger growth was 4.5 percent for January - July period.



Cargo Volume during the month grew 4.2 percent to 188,009 tonnes. The number of flight movements in July rose by 2.3 percent to 43,482 takeoffs and landings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX