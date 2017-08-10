

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of Human Resources solutions, reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter rose to 192 million euros from 190 million euros in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share was 1.13 euros compared to 1.11 euros in the previous year.



EBITA was 288 million euros, up 1% organically, and the EBITA margin was 4.8%.



Quarterly revenues were 5.972 billion euros, an increase of 5% on a reported basis. Currency fluctuations and acquisitions/divestments both had a negligible impact on revenues compared to last year. Organically, revenues increased by 5% or 6% trading days adjusted.



Separately, Adecco Group announced the appointment of the Group's new Head of Investor Relations, Nicholas de la Grense.



Nick will take the lead of the Adecco Group's Investor Relations team at the beginning of September 2017 and will be responsible for all communication to the financial markets. He will report to the Group's Chief Financial Officer, Hans Ploos van Amstel.



Nick joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was most recently Head of the European Business Services team and lead analyst covering the Adecco Group. Prior to joining BoAML, Nick worked at J. P. Morgan from 2007 to 2013.



David Hancock, the current Head of Investor Relations, will continue his career within the Adecco Group, taking on the role of Head of Finance, Digital.



