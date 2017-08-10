

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German steel giant ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported that its net loss attributable to shareholders for the nine month period ended June 30, 2017 was 751 million euros, compared to net income of 168 million euros in the year-ago period. Loss per share was 1.33 euros, compared to earnings of 0.30 euros last year.



Adjusted EBIT for the nine months rose 37 percent to 1.38 billion euros from 1.01 billion euros a year ago.



The Group's order intake rose 16 percent from the year-ago period to 32.67 billion euros.



Net sales for the period increased to 32.01 billion euros from 29.27 billion euros last year.



For the full year, Thyssenkrupp affirmed its growth targets for sales and earnings: The Executive Board continues to expect sales growth in a high single-digit percentage range and adjusted EBIT of 1.8 billion euros.



