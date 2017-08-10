

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar energy equipment supplier SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) Thursday reported that its net income for the half year fell to 8.8 million euros from 19.4 million euros, and earnings per share slid to 0.25 euro from 0.56 euro last year.



EBITDA for the period totaled 29.0 million euros, significantly lower than last year's 71.2 million euros.



Sales for the first half fell to 381.1 million euros from 482.3 million euros last year, due to the overall drop in prices in all segments and regions.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2017, the Group confirmed its sales and earnings guidance. It continues to forecast sales in the range of 900 million euros - 950 million euros, and EBITDA of 85 million euros - 100 million euros. Net cash is expected to rise to more than 450 million euros thanks to high operating cash flow.



