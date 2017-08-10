

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to 0.7868 against the U.S. dollar, 86.54 against the yen and 1.4924 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7886, 86.80 and 1.4903, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to 1.0007 from an early 2-day high of 1.0043.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.77 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro and 0.98 against the loonie.



