Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170809174421_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 4888 Unit price: 7,81567 Euro Volume: 4038 Unit price: 7,79604 Euro Volume: 3107 Unit price: 7,77788 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 12033 Volume weighted average price: 7.79932 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-09 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 79 Unit price: 7,83146 Euro Volume: 148 Unit price: 7,79581 Euro Volume: 331 Unit price: 7,77989 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 558 Volume weighted average price: 7.79141 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-09 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 33 Unit price: 7,85288 Euro Volume: 82 Unit price: 7,79622 Euro Volume: 169 Unit price: 7,77701 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 284 Volume weighted average price: 7.79137 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-09 Venue: BATD Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 732 Unit price: 7,78000 Euro Volume: 1334 Unit price: 7,77000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2066 Volume weighted average price: 7.77354 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-09 Venue: JPMX Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 59 Unit price: 7,78000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 59 Volume weighted average price: 7.78000 Euro