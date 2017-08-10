CapMan Oyj: CapMan's financial reporting in 2018

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange release 10 August 2017 at 08.40 a.m. EEST

CapMan's financial reporting in 2018

CapMan Group will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2017 on Thursday, 1 February 2018. The Annual Report for 2017 will be published in February 2018 during week 8.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 14 March 2018 at 10.00 a.m. EET in Helsinki. Shareholders have a right to put on the agenda of the AGM items that are within the competence of the general meeting. A shareholder must declare his or her demands in writing to CapMan Plc's Board of Directors on Thursday 4 January 2018 at the latest. Such a demand shall be sent by email to agm@capman.com (mailto:agm@capman.com) or by mail to the address CapMan Plc / Legal and Compliance, Ludviginkatu 6, 00130 Helsinki, Finland.

In addition to the Financial Statements Bulletin, CapMan Group will publish three financial reports in 2018 as follows:

Interim Report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2018 on 26 April 2018

Half-Year Financial Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2018 on 9 August 2018

Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2018 on 1 November 2018



CapMan's financial information will be published in Finnish and English. All financial information is

available immediately after release also at CapMan's website, www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com/).

CAPMAN PLC

Katariina Kataja

Manager, Communications and IR

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

Principal media

www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com/) www.capman.com

CapMan

www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com/)



CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 25 years. CapMan has today 110 private equity professionals and manages €2.3 billion in assets. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities. We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising advisory, procurement activities and fund management.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: CapMan Oyj via Globenewswire

