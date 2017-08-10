

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Real estate lender Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) reported that its second-quarter consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders declined to 62 million euros from last year's 73 million euros. Earnings per share decreased to 1.05 euros from 1.23 euros in the prior-year quarter.



Consolidated operating profit declined to 109 million euros from 120 million euros in the prior-year period, affected by non-recurring items.



Net interest income for the quarter was 158 million euros, down from 177 million euros in the prior year.



For fiscal 2017, Aareal Bank affirmed its outlook for earnings per share between 2.85 and 3.30 euros, net interest income between 620 million euros and 660 million euros, and consolidated operating profit between 310 million euros and 350 million euros.



