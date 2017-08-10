

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) reported that its third-quarter profit from continuing operations increased to 160.6 million euros from 75.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.23 euros compared to 0.10 euros. Underlying EBITA increased to 221.6 million euros from 160.9 million euros. The Group recorded 19% growth in like for like underlying EBITA (38% growth including Easter and foreign exchange translation).



Third-quarter turnover was up 12.6% to 4.77 billion euros from 4.24 billion euros, a year ago. For 2017, the Group expects turnover growth in excess of previous guidance of around 3%.



On current trading, TUI AG stated that Summer 2017 remains in line with its expectations, with good demand for hotels, cruises and holidays. The Group reiterated guidance of at least 10% growth in underlying EBITA in 2016/17. TUI AG also reiterated its guidance of at least 10% underlying EBITA CAGR to 2018/19.



