Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Final Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Final Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares

Further to the announcements of 2 June 2017 and 10 July 2017, the Company has now successfully sold all of the assets in the Realisation Pool and is pleased to announce the final compulsory redemption of all Realisation Shares (the "Redemption").

The redemption price will be 173.63 pence per Realisation Share, equivalent to the remaining net assets in the Realisation Pool, being £698,454.46, divided by the number of outstanding Realisation Shares in issue, being 402,266 Realisation Shares.

The redemption proceeds due in respect of the Redemption will be paid by cheque sent to Realisation Shareholders on, or shortly after, 15 August 2017 (the "Redemption Date").

All of the outstanding Realisation Shares will be redeemed and cancelled with effect from the Redemption Date, and following this Redemption, there will be no Realisation Shares in issue.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement will have the meanings given to them in the Circular dated 20 March 2017.

