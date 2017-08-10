

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - Europe's internet provider, United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK), Thursday reported that its half-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA grew 8.0 percent to 429.9 million euros from 398.0 million euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the period rose by 7.9 percent to 325.3 million euros from 301.5 million euros last year.



For the first half, consolidated sales grew by 3.9 percent to 1.954 billion euros from 1.880 billion euros last year. The company said the first-time sales contribution from Strato was offset in part by expected regulatory effects.



