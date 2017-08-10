AS Trigon Property Development announces that the conditions of the sales agreement signed on 10.03.2017 have been amended.



On 10.03.2017 AS Trigon Property Development and Metsä Wood Eesti AS concluded a real right agreement on sale of real estate property belonging to AS Trigon Property Development created upon the division of land plots located at Kase str 17 in Pärnu with the size of 104 476 m2. It was initially agreed that from the sale price of the property AS Trigon Proeprty Development is obliged to pay for its contractual obligation to build the road and facilities according to the detail plan on Kase str T1 land plot.



On 08.08.2017 AS Trigon Property Development and Metsä Wood Eesti AS agreed on amending the sales agreement and now Metsä Wood Eesti AS is obliged to build the road and facilities according to the detail plan on its own expense. AS Trigon Property Development no longer is responsible for building the road and facilities and is not obliged to pay for the construction. Due to the change in contractual obligations the sale price of the property was amended and the sale price of Kase str 17 is 550 000 EUR (VAT not included).



The interests and rights of the shareholders are not damaged or affected by the aforesaid amendment.



Additional information:



Aivar Kempi



Member of the Management Board



+372 6679200



info@trigonproperty.com