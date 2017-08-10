sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wentworth Resources Limited: Wentworth Resources Limited: Q2 2017 and Half Year Financial Statements and MD&A

   

PRESS RELEASE
10 August 2017

Wentworth Resources Limited

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Q2 2017 and Half Year Financial Statements and MD&A

Wentworth Resources Limited, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and London Stock Exchange (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, today announces its results for the quarter and six months ended 30 June 2017.

The following should be read in conjunction with the Q2 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements which are available on the Company's updated website at http://www.wentworthresources.com (http://www.wentworthresources.com).

Corporate

  • On 23 May 2017, the Company completed a private placement and issued 16,953,496 new common shares, for cash consideration of $0.326 (GBP 0.25 or NOK 2.73) per share for total gross proceeds of $5.53 million (GBP4.2 million or NOK46.3 million).

Financial

  • Gas sales revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to $2.94 million in Q1 2017 and $3.43 million in Q2 2016.    For the Half-year 2017 revenue was $5.10 million compared to $6.64 million in 2016. 
  • Net loss of $1.25 million and $1.66 million in Q2 and Half-year 2017 compared to net losses of $0.17 million and $1.08 in 2016 respectively.
  • Capital expenditures of $0.61 million during Q2 and $1.3 million during Half-year 2017 which compares to $2.16 million and $2.82 million in 2016 respectively.
  • Cash and cash equivalents on hand of $3.83 million compared with $0.98 million on hand at December 31, 2016.
  • Working capital of $9.08 million compared to $4.96 million at December 31, 2016.
  • Drew $0.56 million on new overdraft credit facility for working capital purposes during Q2 2017.

Operational

Tanzania

  • Following 2016, a year in which gas demand varied significantly on a month to month basis as existing government owned gas infrastructure was upgraded, new infrastructure was commissioned and industry participation in the gas supply and electrical power generation was established, gas demand started to stabilise in the first half of 2017. 
  • Since the end of the wet season during Q2 2017 when hydro power generation is at its annual peak, gas production volumes have increased substantially.
  • The Mnazi Bay field achieved average gross daily gas production during the quarter of 30.7 MMscf/d and 36.9 MMscf/d during the first half of 2017, with June 2017 production averaging 44.3 MMscf/d.  Gross gas sales for Q2 to date have reached over 60 MMscf/d with management's forecast for the full year 2017 remaining within the guided range of 40 to 50 MMscf/d. 
  • Managed working capital with focus on petitioning purchasers of gas to improve the timeliness of settling amounts owing and working with our two main creditors, local banks and the operator of the Manzi Bay Concession, to pay obligations upon settlement of receivables.

Mozambique

  • Proceeding with plan to commence the drilling of an appraisal well on the Tembo discovery next year, before acquiring additional seismic if necessary. Consideration to acquiring additional seismic will be contingent upon the results of the appraisal well.
  • Continued work on reprocessing existing 2-D vibroseis seismic data, completed Tembo-1 well analysis and continued mapping and interpretation of all existing data with a view to selecting a well location.
  • Continued the process of securing an industry partner to participate in the appraisal programme in advance of drilling an appraisal well.

Geoff Bury, Managing Director, commented:

"Second quarter production was impacted by the rainy season during which hydro power generation is used as a substitute for gas-fired power generation but production rebounded to an average for July of 61 MMscf/d and we continue to maintain an average production guidance for the year of between 40 and 50 MMscf/d.

The Company is effectively managing working capital through a period of slower payments from its government agency customers TPDC and TANESCO. These efforts include being fully engaged with Maurel & Prom and our local Tanzania based banking institutions to effectively settle obligations as cash flows improve through higher production volumes.

We continue to advance the process of securing a farm-in partner for the drilling of an appraisal well in Mozambique and have received very positive initial interest from industry. The Mozambique government has expressed their support for the drilling of an appraisal well in 2018 in advance of the need to acquire new seismic data over the gas discovery area. The Company is currently determining a well location and expects to secure a farm-in partner before the commencement of drilling operations."

A conference call for investors, analysts and other interested parties will be held this morning at 01.30 MDT (Calgary) / 08.30 BST (London) / 09.30 CEST (Oslo). 

Call in numbers:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and join the call by referencing "Wentworth Q2

Results".

Participant Std International Dial-In: +44 (0) 1452 542303

Participant UK LocalCall Dial-In Number:

United Kingdom, LocalCall: 08448719456

Norway: 21033911

Participant FreeCall Dial in numbers:

Canada: 18669923610

France: 0805110467

Norway: 80016886

United States: 18663899778

-Ends-

Enquiries:     
     
Wentworth Lance Mierendorf,
Chief Financial Officer

  		lance.mierendorf@wentworthresources.com (mailto:lance.mierendorf@wentworthresources.com)
+1 403 680 8773
  Katherine Roe
Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations

  		katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com (mailto:katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com)
+44 7841 087 230
Crux AdvisersInvestor Relations Adviser
(Norway)		 +47 909 808 48
  Carl Bachke

  		 
Stifel Nicolaus Europe LimitedAIM Nominated Adviser and Broker (UK) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
  Callum Stewart
Nicholas Rhodes		  
  Ashton Clanfield

  		 
GMP FirstEnergy Broker (UK) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
  Hugh Sanderson

  		 
FTI ConsultingInvestor Relations Adviser (UK)wentworth@fticonsulting.com (mailto:wentworth@fticonsulting.com)
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
  Edward Westropp

  		 
     

Financial Statements

The following primary statements have been extracted from the Q2 2017 unaudited consolidated financial statements which are located on the Company's website at www.wentworthresources.com (http://www.wentworthresources.com).

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

 June 30,
2017		 December 31,
2016
ASSETS    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents 3,833 979
Trade and other receivables 9,624 6,699
Prepayments and deposits175 187
Current portion of long-term receivables 11,454 12,283
 25,086 20,148
Non-current assets   
Long-term receivables 14,608 18,034
Exploration and evaluation assets 46,455 45,538
Property, plant and equipment 92,196 93,366
Deferred tax asset 31,372 31,145
  184,631 188,083
Total assets209,717 208,231
     
LIABILITIES    
Current liabilities   
Overdraft credit facility 558 -
Trade and other payables 8,234 8,675
Current portion of long-term loans 5,924 5,258
Current portion of other liability 1,290 1,260
  16,006 15,193
Non-current liabilities   
Long-term loans 12,528 15,254
Other liability 1,030 1,100
Decommissioning provision 819 773
 14,377 17,127
Equity   
Share capital 416,426 411,493
Equity reserve 26,420 26,275
Accumulated deficit (263,512) (261,857)
  179,334 175,911
Total liabilities and equity209,717 208,231
    

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss
United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

 Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
  2017 2016 2017 2016
        
Total revenue 2,152 3,430 5,096 6,636
        
Operating expenses       
Production and operating(903) (773) (1,813) (1,670)
General and administrative(1,084) (1,556) (2,014) (3,068)
Depreciation and depletion(654) (1,189) (1,548) (2,303)
Share based compensation(37) (136) (145) (364)
Loss from operating activities(526) (224) (424) (769)
        
Finance income 370 1,072 991 2,339
Finance costs (597) (1,062) (2,449) (2,270)
Loss before tax(753) (214) (1,882) (700)
         
Deferred tax recovery/(expense)(493) 40 227 (379)
        
Net loss and comprehensive loss(1,246) (174) (1,655) (1,079)
        
Net loss per ordinary share        
Basic and diluted (US$/share) (0.01) - (0.01) (0.01)

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

   

 

Note		 

Number of shares		 

Share capital		 

Equity reserve		 

Accumulated
deficit		 

Total
 equity
    $$$$
             
             
Balance at December 31, 2015   169,534,969 411,493 25,683 (256,765) 180,411
Net loss and comprehensive loss   - - - (1,079) (1,079)
Share based compensation 10 - - 364 - 364
Balance at June 30, 2016   169,534,969 411,493 26,047 (257,844) 179,696
             
             
             
Balance at December 31, 2016   169,534,969 411,493 26,275 (261,857) 175,911
Net loss and comprehensive loss   ---(1,655)(1,655)
Share based compensation 10--145-145
Issue of share capital 1116,953,4965,527--5,527
Share issue costs, net of tax 11-(594)--(594)
Balance at June 30, 2017 186,488,465416,42626,420(263,512)179,334
             

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

  Three months ended
 June 30		Six months ended
 June 30,
 2017 2016 2017 2016
        
Operating activities       
Net loss for the period (1,246) (174)

  		(1,655) (1,079)
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation and depletion654 1,189 1,548 2,303
Finance costs/(income), net 227 (10) 1,458 (69)
  Deferred tax expense/(recovery) 493 (40) (227) 379
Share based compensation 37 136 145 364
Change in non-cash working capital (827) (88) (1,851) (1,027)
Net cash (utilized in)/generated from operating activities 

(662)		  

1,013 		 

(582)		  

871
     
Investing activities     
Additions to evaluation and exploration assets (506) - (950) -
Additions to property, plant and equipment (174) (9) (391) (9)
Reductions of long-term receivable 1,411 2,699 2,400 5,295
Net cash from investing activities731 2,690 1,059 5,286
        
Financing activities        
Issue of share capital, net of issue costs4,933 - 4,933 -
Principal payments (2,000) (1,000) (2,014) (1,000)
Debt restructuring fee - - (83) -
Draw on overdraft credit facility 558 - 558 -
Interest paid (182) (251) (966) (1,024)
Payment of other liability - (221) (51) (594)
Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities3,309 (1,472) 2,377 (2,618)
     
     
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,378 2,231 2,854 3,539
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 455 4,054 979 2,746
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period3,833 6,285 3,833 6,285

               

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE:WRL, AIM:WRL), independent oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; and large-scale gas monetisation initiatives, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information.  The words "expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's control.  These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law.  Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania and Mozambique. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Wentworth's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2014, available on Wentworth's website, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Wentworth's business.

Notice

Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

170810 Press Release (http://hugin.info/136496/R/2126572/811964.pdf)
Q2 2017 MDA (http://hugin.info/136496/R/2126572/811963.pdf)
Q2 2017 Financial Statements (http://hugin.info/136496/R/2126572/811962.pdf)


