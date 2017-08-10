Wentworth Resources Limited: Wentworth Resources Limited: Q2 2017 and Half Year Financial Statements and MD&A

PRESS RELEASE

10 August 2017

Wentworth Resources Limited

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Q2 2017 and Half Year Financial Statements and MD&A

Wentworth Resources Limited, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and London Stock Exchange (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, today announces its results for the quarter and six months ended 30 June 2017.

The following should be read in conjunction with the Q2 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements

Corporate

On 23 May 2017, the Company completed a private placement and issued 16,953,496 new common shares, for cash consideration of $0.326 (GBP 0.25 or NOK 2.73) per share for total gross proceeds of $5.53 million (GBP4.2 million or NOK46.3 million).

Financial

Gas sales revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to $2.94 million in Q1 2017 and $3.43 million in Q2 2016. For the Half-year 2017 revenue was $5.10 million compared to $6.64 million in 2016.

Net loss of $1.25 million and $1.66 million in Q2 and Half-year 2017 compared to net losses of $0.17 million and $1.08 in 2016 respectively.

Capital expenditures of $0.61 million during Q2 and $1.3 million during Half-year 2017 which compares to $2.16 million and $2.82 million in 2016 respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents on hand of $3.83 million compared with $0.98 million on hand at December 31, 2016.

Working capital of $9.08 million compared to $4.96 million at December 31, 2016.

Drew $0.56 million on new overdraft credit facility for working capital purposes during Q2 2017.

Operational

Tanzania

Following 2016, a year in which gas demand varied significantly on a month to month basis as existing government owned gas infrastructure was upgraded, new infrastructure was commissioned and industry participation in the gas supply and electrical power generation was established, gas demand started to stabilise in the first half of 2017.

Since the end of the wet season during Q2 2017 when hydro power generation is at its annual peak, gas production volumes have increased substantially.

The Mnazi Bay field achieved average gross daily gas production during the quarter of 30.7 MMscf/d and 36.9 MMscf/d during the first half of 2017, with June 2017 production averaging 44.3 MMscf/d. Gross gas sales for Q2 to date have reached over 60 MMscf/d with management's forecast for the full year 2017 remaining within the guided range of 40 to 50 MMscf/d.

Managed working capital with focus on petitioning purchasers of gas to improve the timeliness of settling amounts owing and working with our two main creditors, local banks and the operator of the Manzi Bay Concession, to pay obligations upon settlement of receivables.

Mozambique

Proceeding with plan to commence the drilling of an appraisal well on the Tembo discovery next year, before acquiring additional seismic if necessary. Consideration to acquiring additional seismic will be contingent upon the results of the appraisal well.

Continued work on reprocessing existing 2-D vibroseis seismic data, completed Tembo-1 well analysis and continued mapping and interpretation of all existing data with a view to selecting a well location.

Continued the process of securing an industry partner to participate in the appraisal programme in advance of drilling an appraisal well.

Geoff Bury, Managing Director, commented:

"Second quarter production was impacted by the rainy season during which hydro power generation is used as a substitute for gas-fired power generation but production rebounded to an average for July of 61 MMscf/d and we continue to maintain an average production guidance for the year of between 40 and 50 MMscf/d.

The Company is effectively managing working capital through a period of slower payments from its government agency customers TPDC and TANESCO. These efforts include being fully engaged with Maurel & Prom and our local Tanzania based banking institutions to effectively settle obligations as cash flows improve through higher production volumes.

We continue to advance the process of securing a farm-in partner for the drilling of an appraisal well in Mozambique and have received very positive initial interest from industry. The Mozambique government has expressed their support for the drilling of an appraisal well in 2018 in advance of the need to acquire new seismic data over the gas discovery area. The Company is currently determining a well location and expects to secure a farm-in partner before the commencement of drilling operations."

-Ends-

Financial Statements

The following primary statements have been extracted from the Q2 2017 unaudited consolidated financial statements which are located on the Company's website at www.wentworthresources.com (http://www.wentworthresources.com).

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

June 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,833 979 Trade and other receivables 9,624 6,699 Prepayments and deposits 175 187 Current portion of long-term receivables 11,454 12,283 25,086 20,148 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 14,608 18,034 Exploration and evaluation assets 46,455 45,538 Property, plant and equipment 92,196 93,366 Deferred tax asset 31,372 31,145 184,631 188,083 Total assets 209,717 208,231 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Overdraft credit facility 558 - Trade and other payables 8,234 8,675 Current portion of long-term loans 5,924 5,258 Current portion of other liability 1,290 1,260 16,006 15,193 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans 12,528 15,254 Other liability 1,030 1,100 Decommissioning provision 819 773 14,377 17,127 Equity Share capital 416,426 411,493 Equity reserve 26,420 26,275 Accumulated deficit (263,512) (261,857) 179,334 175,911 Total liabilities and equity 209,717 208,231

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Total revenue 2,152 3,430 5,096 6,636 Operating expenses Production and operating (903) (773) (1,813) (1,670) General and administrative (1,084) (1,556) (2,014) (3,068) Depreciation and depletion (654) (1,189) (1,548) (2,303) Share based compensation (37) (136) (145) (364) Loss from operating activities (526) (224) (424) (769) Finance income 370 1,072 991 2,339 Finance costs (597) (1,062) (2,449) (2,270) Loss before tax (753) (214) (1,882) (700) Deferred tax recovery/(expense) (493) 40 227 (379) Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,246) (174) (1,655) (1,079) Net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted (US$/share) (0.01) - (0.01) (0.01)

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated









Note



Number of shares



Share capital



Equity reserve



Accumulated

deficit



Total

equity $ $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2015 169,534,969 411,493 25,683 (256,765) 180,411 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (1,079) (1,079) Share based compensation 10 - - 364 - 364 Balance at June 30, 2016 169,534,969 411,493 26,047 (257,844) 179,696 Balance at December 31, 2016 169,534,969 411,493 26,275 (261,857) 175,911 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (1,655) (1,655) Share based compensation 10 - - 145 - 145 Issue of share capital 11 16,953,496 5,527 - - 5,527 Share issue costs, net of tax 11 - (594) - - (594) Balance at June 30, 2017 186,488,465 416,426 26,420 (263,512) 179,334

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating activities Net loss for the period (1,246) (174)



(1,655) (1,079) Adjustments for: Depreciation and depletion 654 1,189 1,548 2,303 Finance costs/(income), net 227 (10) 1,458 (69) Deferred tax expense/(recovery) 493 (40) (227) 379 Share based compensation 37 136 145 364 Change in non-cash working capital (827) (88) (1,851) (1,027) Net cash (utilized in)/generated from operating activities



(662)



1,013



(582)



871 Investing activities Additions to evaluation and exploration assets (506) - (950) - Additions to property, plant and equipment (174) (9) (391) (9) Reductions of long-term receivable 1,411 2,699 2,400 5,295 Net cash from investing activities 731 2,690 1,059 5,286 Financing activities Issue of share capital, net of issue costs 4,933 - 4,933 - Principal payments (2,000) (1,000) (2,014) (1,000) Debt restructuring fee - - (83) - Draw on overdraft credit facility 558 - 558 - Interest paid (182) (251) (966) (1,024) Payment of other liability - (221) (51) (594) Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities 3,309 (1,472) 2,377 (2,618) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,378 2,231 2,854 3,539 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 455 4,054 979 2,746 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 3,833 6,285 3,833 6,285

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE:WRL, AIM:WRL), independent oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; and large-scale gas monetisation initiatives, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

