

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) reported that loss for the first-quarter narrowed to 16 million euros from the previous year's 37 million euros, due to lower financing costs.



Operating result or EBITDA increased to 14 million euros from 1 million euros in the prior year.



Sales for the quarter rose to 495 million euros from 486 million euros last year. This was attributable primarily to Western Europe and China.



It is on course to achieve its annual targets. The company is underscoring its ambitions to consolidate a new corporate culture and return to growth with the motto 'Heidelberg goes digital'.



Heidelberg sees itself as being on course to achieve the company targets for 2022 that were announced in June (company sales about 3 billion euros / EBITDA of 250 million euros - 300 million euros/ net result > 100 million euros).



In financial year 2017/18, the company aims to achieve an EBITDA margin in the region of 7 to 7.5 percent through efficiency improvement measures. Compared to the previous year and factoring in a further improvement in the financial result, net profit after taxes is set to show a moderate increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX