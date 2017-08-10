RISQ and StraitsBridge sign strategic partnership

Advisory firm StraitsBridge appointed as exclusive distributor for RISQ solutions for the GCC, Lebanon and Egypt. Relationship initiated with the launch of 'RISQ | financial institutions' solution that revolutionises banks' management of their FI businesses.

SINGAPOREand DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 10,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RISQ and StraitsBridge, a specialist firm founded by Sanjay Uppal, former Group Chief Financial Officer of Emirates NBD, that provides advisory services across finance, risk & analytics domains to financial institutions, have signed a cooperation agreement appointing StraitsBridge as exclusive distributor for RISQ solutions for the GCC, Lebanon and Egypt markets.

"We are delighted to partner with StraitsBridge whose professionals, across their Singapore and Dubai offices, comprise of former senior bankers who bring a deep understanding of challenges banks face in the management of financial institutions (FI) & commercial lending businesses where a number of key tasks are performed manually or on simple in-house applications. StraitsBridge works closely with C-level across banks in the MEA region allowing us to discuss challenges faced by the banks directly with the decision makers," said RISQ's CEO Michael Jesse.

RISQ's first customer in the MEA region is Emirates NBD Group who went live with 'RISQ | financial institutions' in December 2016 and has, since then, rolled out RISQ successfully to its branches in Saudi Arabia, Singapore, London, and Mumbai.

Welcoming the partnership, Sanjay Uppal, Founder and CEO of StraitsBridge Advisors, said "Banks across our key markets, including in Middle East & Africa, are looking to enhance control, efficiency and transparency in managing their FI businesses, and are keen to invest in long-term solutions that will carry them well into the future. Following a lengthy review, we found 'RISQ | financial institutions' exceeded our expectations as a unique product that revolutionizes how banks manage their FI businesses. We are delighted to partner with RISQ and look forward to bringing their solution to banks in the MEA."

About StraitsBridge

StraitsBridge provides advisory & execution services to financial institutions across finance, risk & analytics domains-- helping create value and architect transformation for its clients. StraitsBridge's professionals bring their global experience to work with financial institutions to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges. In 2016, StraitsBridge was recognized among '20 Most Promising Enterprise Performance Management Solution Providers 2016' by CIOReview and among '25 Most Promising Business Intelligence Solution Providers 2016' by APAC-CIO Outlook. StraitsBridge is headquartered in Singapore and has an office in Dubai.

For more information, visit: http://straitsbridge.com/.

About RISQ

RISQ offers a radically new approach in financial software by addressing significant business challenges banks have in commercial lending and treasury with a highly innovative and fresh approach. It offers the industry's first smart suite of financial software that uses AI (artificial intelligence) as a core innovation which allows RISQ to fundamentally change the game. This gives its clients a tangible and significant competitive advantage that cannot be achieved with existing solutions available in the market today. The core value of RISQ is 'simplicity' and to make financial software as easy, useful, and engaging as tools people use daily such as smartphones, google search or alike. RISQ is headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

For more information, visit: http://www.risq.info/.

