

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported that its group net income for the first half of 2017 rose 9.6% to 535.0 million euros from 488.0 million euros in the comparable period of the prior year. Earnings per share were 4.44 euros, up from 4.05 euros a year ago.



Gross written premium rose 8.6% to 9.00 billion euros from 8.28 billion euros last year. The increase would have been 8.7% at constant exchange rates.



Net premium earned increased 5.0% to 7.53 billion euros from 7.17 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, growth would have been 4.9 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Hannover Re expects an increase of more than 5 percent in gross premium. The company affirmed its outlook for Group net income of more than 1 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX