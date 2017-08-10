

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income was 529 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 385 million euros.



The current quarter results benefited from a gain related to the divestment of the majority of the US run-off businesses, while last year's results included a book loss on the annuity divestment in the United Kingdom.



Underlying earnings before tax climbed 23% to 535 million euros from 435 million euros last year, driven by improved claims experience and higher fee income from favorable equity markets. As a result, return on equity increased 160 basis points to 8.4%.



The increase in underlying earnings was largely driven by a significant improvement in underwriting results in all regions, and higher fee income.



Sales in the quarter climbed 42 percent to 3.94 billion euros from 2.77 billion euros a year ago. This was mainly the result of an increase in gross deposits by 52% to 34.8 billion euros.



New life sales declined 8% to 224 million euros due to lower sales in US and exit from UK annuities.



Based on its solid capital position and growing capital generation Aegon NL is expected to resume dividend payments, starting with a 2017 dividend of 100 million euros in first half 2018. The 2017 interim dividend amounts to 0.13 euro per share.



Alex Wynaendts, CEO, said, 'Today, we are also announcing a range of measures that significantly increase our solvency ratio, including a capital injection of 1 billion euro in Aegon the Netherlands and agreement with our regulator on a number of outstanding solvency-related topics. These measures, together with the recently announced strategic divestments, increase our financial flexibility, strengthen our capital position and improve the outlook for capital generation - all of which give us confidence in our ability to return 2.1 billion euro to shareholders over the period 2016 to 2018.'



