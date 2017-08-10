

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 0.7265 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month low of 79.92 against the yen, from an early 2-day highs of 0.7368 and 80.99, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 3-month low of 1.6147 and a 3-week low of 1.0838 from an early 3-day highs of 1.5961 and 1.0704, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.71 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro and 1.09 against the aussie.



