

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that its second-quarter profit from continued operations increased to 16.2 million euros from 9.0 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.26 euros compared to 0.13 euros. Second-quarter sales increased to 2.26 billion euros from 2.10 billion euros, previous year.



First-half earnings per share was 1.09 euros compared to 0.13 euros. External sales rose by almost one fifth to 4.62 billion euros.



The Salzgitter Group affirmed its forecast that was raised on July 27, 2017. The Group anticipates: an increase in sales to around 9 billion euros, a pre-tax profit of between 150 million and 200 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX