

IQE plc



Analyst Presentation



Time / Date: 9.30 am on Tuesday, 5 September 2017



Venue: Instinctif Partners, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ



Cardiff, 10 August 2017: IQE plc (AIM: IQE) the leading global supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry, will be announcing its results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 on Tuesday, 5 September 2017.



Drew Nelson, CEO and Phil Rasmussen, FD will be hosting an analyst presentation at 9.30am on Tuesday, 5 September 2017 at the offices of Instinctif Partners, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ.



