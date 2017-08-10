EQT Mid-Market Credit Provides Financing to Support TA Associates' Investment in Inspired

STOCKHOLM, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The EQT Mid-Market Credit Fund announced today that it has provided a tailored financing package to support a strategic growth investment by TA Associates in Inspired, a leading group of premium schools in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Australia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Inspired is a co-educational, non-denominational, independent school group designed to inspire students to achieve their maximum potential in a nurturing and progressive academic environment. Inspired has grown rapidly by building new schools and acquiring existing successful ones around the world. Inspired currently educates approximately 19,000 students between the ages of 1 and 18. The company has offices in London, Johannesburg, Bogota and Sydney.

Oakley Capital, the Oppenheimer family, the Mansour Group, Genesis Capital and Graeme Crawford (founder of Reddam House) will continue as shareholders of Inspired. Nadim M. Nsouli, founder of Educas, a long-term education investment vehicle, will remain as the lead investor in Inspired.

Andrew Cleland-Bogle, Director in EQT Partners' Credit Team, Investment Advisor to the EQT Mid-Market Credit Fund, commented: "Inspired has achieved significant growth and development since its founding only four years ago. We are delighted to support TA Associates as Inspired's entrepreneurial management team looks to continue its impressive track record of growth and expansion."

Andrew Konopelski, Partner and Head of EQT Partners' Credit Team, Investment Advisor to the EQT Mid-Market Credit Fund, added: "This transaction exemplifies how private equity investors can use creative private debt capital to finance growth aspirations. Utilizing EQT's independent Industrial Advisor network and sector expertise, we were able to move quickly with EQT Mid-Market Credit delivering a financing package on mutually attractive terms."

About EQT

EQT is a leading alternative investments firm with approximately EUR 37 billion in raised capital across 24 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

The EQT Credit platform, which spans the full risk-reward spectrum investing with three strategies: senior debt, direct lending and credit opportunities, has invested over EUR 2.5 billion in more than 80 companies since inception in 2008. The EQT Mid-Market Credit Fund seeks to provide flexible, long-term debt capital solutions to medium-sized European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses may be privately-owned corporates seeking alternative funding to grow or be the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

About Inspired

Inspired is a leading premium schools group in Europe, Australia, Africa and Latin America educating 19,000 students across a global network of 27 premium schools and five Early Learning Schools. Inspired offers a fresh and contemporary approach to education by re-evaluating traditional teaching methods and curriculums, and creating a more dynamic, relevant and powerful model reflecting current attitudes.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is one of the largest and most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on five target industries - technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services - TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in nearly 500 companies around the world. Comfortable as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term investing approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital and is investing out of current funds of $7.25 billion. The firm's more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong.

Contacts:

