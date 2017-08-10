

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its operating earnings before taxes or EBT for the first nine months of fiscal year 2016/17 rose to 211 million euros from the previous year's 148 million euros.



Group revenue increased by about 1.113 billion euros to 8.189 billion euros due to higher metal prices.



Jürgen Schachler confirms the forecast for the whole year once again: 'We expect significantly higher operating earnings before taxes and a slightly higher ROCE compared to the previous year.'



Aurubis said it wants to increase the EBITDA by more than 200 million euros by fiscal year 2019/20. More than 80 % of the annual target of around 30 million euros has already been reached, with significant contributions from the Hamburg and Lünen plants, as well as the Business Line Flat Rolled Products.



At present, the company is adjusting its strategy to the Vision 2025. Subject to Supervisory Board approval, this will be introduced on December 13, 2017 during the presentation of the fiscal year figures. A primary strategic element thereby will be the internal growth project 'Future Complex Metallurgy', which includes an expansion of processing more complex raw materials, shortening throughput times for precious metals and making possible an optimized output of additional metals.



Overall, Aurubis expects a continued stable to good market situation in the raw material and product markets. The company anticipates satisfactory smelting and refining charges for copper concentrates until the end of the fiscal year, although these are currently under pressure on the global marketplace.



Aurubis expects a slight recovery for sulfuric acid revenues, as long as the improved development in the sales markets continues.



Stable sales are currently emerging for wire rod, which will however be below the previous year. Conversely, Aurubis expects strip product and shapes demand slightly above the previous year's level.



Despite the currently weakening US dollar, the Group expects continued positive contributions due to its hedging strategy.



