

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 1.2726 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 1.4937 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2694 and 1.4928, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie dropped to 86.42 from yesterday's closing value of 86.69.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.30 against the greenback, 1.51 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.



