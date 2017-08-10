

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) said its second-quarter earnings after tax rose 11 percent to 25.39 million euros from 22.71 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew to 1.21 euro from 1.08 euro a year ago.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT in the second quarter reached 36.5 million euros, an increase of 13.2 percent from 32.3 million euros last year.



Quarterly revenue increased 13.7 percent to 822.2 million euros from 723.4 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company's Executive Board continues to expect significant revenue and earnings growth for the year as a whole and confirms the forecast for 2017 published in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX