

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 1.1727 against the euro, from an early 2-day low of 1.1769.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 1.2970 and 0.9762 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3000 and 0.9636, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound and 0.98 against the franc.



