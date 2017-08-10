

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity remained flat in June, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.



The tertiary industry activity index held steady in June, following a 0.1 percent drop in May. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent growth for June.



Broad-ranging personal services dropped 0.4 percent from May and broad-ranging business services slid 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, tertiary industry activity growth eased to 1.1 percent from 1.9 percent in the previous month.



