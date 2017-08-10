

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Group (SGLFF.PK) reported that its result from continuing operations improved to a loss of 15.5 million euros in the first half of 2017 compared to a loss of 23.0 million euros, prior year. Loss per share continuing operations was 0.14 euros compared to a loss of 0.26 euros. Sales revenue from continuing operations was up 14.7% to 435.3 million euros from 379.4 million euros.



For the second-quarter, loss from continuing operations was 9.5 million euros compared to a loss of 6.8 million euros, a year ago. Sales revenue improved 14.1% to 219.0 million euros.



SGL Group confirmed the guidance as published in March 2017. The Group anticipates a net loss from continuing operations in the mid-double-digit million euro range. The Group said the expected volume growth and the implementation of initial CORE measures should allow Group EBITDA and Group EBIT - both before non-recurring charges - to increase more than proportionately to sales, which is anticipated to grow by a high single digit percentage.



