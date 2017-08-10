

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased 11.2 percent to 624 million euros from last year's 561 million euros.



Earnings per preferred share grew 10.8 percent to 1.44 euros from 1.30 euros last year.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share were 1.55 euros, compared to 1.40 euros a year ago.



Sales in the quarter grew 9.6 percent to 5.10 billion euros from prior year's 4.65 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 2.2%. The company noted that all three business units contributed to the positive development.



Further, the company confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2017. The company continues to expect organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent. Henkel anticipates that each business unit will generate organic sales growth within its forecast range.



The company still expects adjusted EBIT margin to increase to more than 17.0 percent and adjusted earnings per preferred share to grow between 7 and 9 percent.



