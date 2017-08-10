sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr Â»
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 BÃ¶rsentÃ¤glich Ã¼ber 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,498 Euro		+0,001
+0,20 %
WKN: A0BLFX ISIN: SE0001137985 Ticker-Symbol: BTPC 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
10.08.2017 | 08:40
(3 Leser)
Schrift Ã¤ndern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)Â·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Active Biotech: Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - June 2017

Â Â 
Second quarter in brief

  • In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma
  • The primary clinical endpoint from the Phase III trial of laquinimod in RRMS (CONCERTO study) was not met. The secondary endpoints (brain atrophy, relapse rate and MRI-data) were achieved and in line with previous studies
  • Out-licensing activities are continuing for tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC

Events after the end of the period

  • HelÃ©n Tuvesson succeeds Tomas Leanderson as President & CEO of the company July 1, 2017
  • In July, a patent application for the use of ANYARA in combination with PD-1 inhibitors for the treatment of cancer was published on WIPO's (World Intellectual Property Organization) website www.wipo.int
    Â 

Financial summary

SEK MApril-JuneJan.-JuneFull-year
Â  2017 2016 2017 2016 2016
Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â 
Net sales 5.1 3.9 9.8 7.9 19.0
Operating loss -23.1 -14.5 -37.7 -30.6 -55.1
Loss for the period -24.4 -15.5 -40.2 -32.3 -59.6
Loss per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.25 -0.17 -0.42 -0.36 -0.65
Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of the period) Â  Â  47.7 57.4 77.7

For further information, please contact:

Â  HelÃ©n Tuvesson, President & CEO
Â  Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56

Â 

Â  Hans Kolam, CFO
Â  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

Â		 Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: 046 (0)46-19 20 00

Â

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - June 2017 (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2126480/811875.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)