Active Biotech: Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - June 2017

Second quarter in brief

In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma

The primary clinical endpoint from the Phase III trial of laquinimod in RRMS (CONCERTO study) was not met. The secondary endpoints (brain atrophy, relapse rate and MRI-data) were achieved and in line with previous studies

Out-licensing activities are continuing for tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC

Events after the end of the period

HelÃ©n Tuvesson succeeds Tomas Leanderson as President & CEO of the company July 1, 2017

In July, a patent application for the use of ANYARA in combination with PD-1 inhibitors for the treatment of cancer was published on WIPO's (World Intellectual Property Organization) website www.wipo.int

Financial summary

SEK M April-June Jan.-June Full-year Â 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016 Â Â Â Â Â Â Net sales 5.1 3.9 9.8 7.9 19.0 Operating loss -23.1 -14.5 -37.7 -30.6 -55.1 Loss for the period -24.4 -15.5 -40.2 -32.3 -59.6 Loss per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.25 -0.17 -0.42 -0.36 -0.65 Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of the period) Â Â 47.7 57.4 77.7

