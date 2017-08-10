

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to 128.95 against the euro, 142.66 against the pound and 109.90 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.40, 143.12 and 110.06, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 113.84 from an early 1-week low of 114.29.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 127.00 against the euro, 140.00 against the pound, 108.00 against the greenback and 112.00 against the franc.



