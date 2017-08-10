

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production grew at a slower pace in June due to weak mining and utility output, Statistics Finland said Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 1.3 percent year-on-year in June, much slower than the 5.4 percent increase seen in May. Nonetheless, this was the fourth consecutive rise in production.



Within total output, manufacturing output advanced 2.4 percent as electrical and electronics production surged 9 percent and chemical industry output gained 4.6 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output plunged 18.3 percent.



Month-on-month, overall industrial output fell 1.2 percent in June in contrast to a 2 percent rise in May.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders logged a double-digit growth of 11.9 percent. However, this was sharply weaker than May's 66.5 percent surge.



