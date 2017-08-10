Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-08-10 08:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrines str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrenai, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615; ISIN code LT0000128571.



The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB held on 10 August 2017, adopted the following resolutions:



1. Item of agenda "Regarding election of the members of the Supervisory Board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB":



"1. To elect Members of the Supervisory Board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB for the term of 4 (four) years:



1.1. Mr Mindaugas Keizeris (personal ID No. and place of residence not subject to disclosure).



1.2. Mr Dominykas Tuckus (personal ID No. and place of residence not subject to disclosure)."



2. Item of agenda "Regarding confirmation of the terms of the contracts on security of confidential information and activities of the member of the supervisory board":



"2.1. Confirm the terms of the contract on security of confidential information (enclosed), which will be signed with Members of the Supervisory Board;



2.2. Confirm the terms of the contract regarding the activities of Members of the Supervisory Board (enclosed);



2.3. To authorize Chief Executive Officer of the Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB (with the right to re-authorize) to sign the contracts on security of confidential information and regarding activities of newly appointed Members of the Supervisory Board."



Information about the above resolutions shall be provided on the website of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB at www.gamyba.le.lt from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB (Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai, or A. Žveju st. 14, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-4.30 p.m.; 7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-3.15 p.m. on Fridays).



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt