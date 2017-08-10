

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc reported that its first-half profit before tax increased to 56.9 million pounds from 46.9 million pounds, previous year. Profit to owners of the parent increased to 40.9 million pounds or 13.1 pence per share from 33.8 million pounds or 10.8 pence per share.



First-half revenue increased 16.9% to 673.1 million pounds from 575.9 million pounds, a year ago. At constant currency, the Group's revenue increased by 7.7%.



The Board announced an interim dividend of 3.90 pence per share, an increase of 4.0% over last year. In addition, the Group announced a special dividend of 12.73 pence per share.



