

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German drug discovery solutions company Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income climbed to 10.12 million euros from 2.72 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.07 euro, higher than 0.02 euro a year ago.



Evotec's operating income climbed 117 percent to 18.2 million euros. Adjusted Group EBITDA increased 64% to 26 million euros.



The company said the higher milestone achievements positively affected the gross margin, which increased to 35.8% from 34.5% last year.



In the first half of 2017, Evotec's Group revenues grew 37 percent to 103.4 million euros from 75.5 million euros last year.



This increase resulted primarily from three factors, including the strong performance in the base business, the Cyprotex DMPK business contribution and increased milestone payments.



EVT Execute revenues went up 26% and EVT Innovate revenues went up 78%.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company confirmed its outlook for revenues to increase by more than 15 percent from 164.5 million euros last year, and adjusted Group EBIDTA to improve significantly compared to 36.2 million euros in 2016.



