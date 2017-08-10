

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported that its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the first-half of 2017 with 12.4 million euros compared to negative 4.5 million euros in the prior year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT amounted to 7.0 million euros compared to negative 11.7 million euros in the previous year's period, also due to a one-time effect of 34.4 million euros from the sale of Manz CIGS Technology GmbH.



Total revenues in the first half of the year amounted to 119.6 million euros down from 124.0 million euros last year.



Management board confirmed forecast for fiscal year 2017.



