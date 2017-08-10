

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN.L) reported that its half-year profit before taxation rose to 181.95 million pounds from 102.35 million pounds in the same period last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company rose to 180.43 million pounds or 100.40 pence per share from 100.89 million pounds or 51.18 pence per share in the same period last year.



Total income for the half year increased to 193.09 million pounds from 111.69 million pounds in the year-ago period.



Further, the company said its directors have declared a second interim dividend of 4.75 pence per ordinary share, payable on 18 September 2017 to shareholders on the register on 25 August 2017. This compares to interim dividend of 4.25 pence per share last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains focused on active and selective stock-selection as well as a prudent but opportunistic attitude to risk in order to add value for Witan's shareholders.



