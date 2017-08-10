

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate advisor, Savills plc (SVS.L), Thursday reported that its half-year statutory profit before tax, including deferred consideration provisions and acquisition and restructuring costs, grew 27 percent to 32.4 million pounds. Earnings per share rose to 15.7 pence from 11.4 pence last year.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax was up 12 percent to 48.1 million pounds, and earnings per share improved to 25.1 pence from 21.4 pence.



In the first half, Group's revenue grew 15 percent to 714.4 million pounds, while it grew 7 percent in constant currency.



In addition, the group said its interim dividend is increased 6 percent to 4.65 pence per share.



