Axiomatics Appoints Roger Åström Vice President of Product Management

Industry Leader to Guide Overall Product and Delivery Strategy

CHICAGO, Aug. 10,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Axiomatics, the leader in fine-grained dynamic authorization, today announced the appointment of Roger Åström as vice president of product management. Åström will lead the company's product roadmap and go-to-market strategy.

Åström brings to Axiomatics a wealth of experience in product management and organizational development for the technology market. He most recently worked with Cirrato Technologies, a single server printing solution that offers multi-site organizations complete print management. He held several key leadership positions at Cirrato Technologies, including chief operations officer, chief technology officer and served as a member of the board of directors. Cirrato was acquired by LRS in 2016.

Before that Åström co-founded and worked as COO for the VoIP company Rebtel, the world's second largest internet calling application after Skype.

As vice president of product management, Åström will lead product strategy, prioritization and execution to both expand and accelerate Axiomatics' delivery of authorization solutions.

"Roger Åström is a visionary product leader with deep experience in product development and the creation of product positioning and messaging," said Niklas Jakobsson, CEO of Axiomatics. "He will play a critical role in the future success of our company as we continue to develop innovative solutions that keep pace with the increasingly competitive and changing marketplace."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Axiomatics team to help take a best-in-class software suite to a broader user base," says Åström. "I look forward to collaborating closely with the team to continually enhance the capabilities of the Axiomatics software suite and helping to take the company to its next stage of growth."

Axiomatics offers the only database and big data authorization solution to deliver true Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC), the Next Generation authorization model that provides dynamic, context-aware and risk-intelligent access control. ABAC protects data stores against unauthorized access, only allowing users or applications access to the data they are entitled to, in accordance with corporate policies.

"Axiomatics is in an enviable market position with customers in the Global Fortune 1000 and government agencies worldwide," said Jakobsson. "As dynamic authorization continues to proliferate, achieving a top-down approach to governance through policy-based access control will become more important."

Åström holds a master's degree in Computer Science from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). Åström will be based at Axiomatics headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden and report to Jakobsson.

For more information about Axiomatics, please visit www.axiomatics.com or @axiomatics.