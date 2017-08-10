

SULZEMOOS (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Solar AG (PS4G) lowers its revenues and earnings forecast for its 2017 financial year, because of delays in order intake.



The company lowered its 2017 consolidated revenues outlook to a range of 140 million euros - 170 million euros from the prior outlook of 160 million euros - 190 million euros.



The company now expects the operating result or EBIT for fiscal year 2017 to be in a range of negative 2.0 million euros to positive 1.0 million euros, compared to prior outlook of 1 million euros to 3 million euros.



