Passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continued to advance in July 2017: Germany's largest aviation hub welcomed around 6.4 million passengers, representing an increase of 4.4 percent year-on-year. Thus, monthly traffic achieved a new high exceeding the previous August 2015 record by some 82,000 passengers - with passenger traffic rising for the ninth consecutive month. During the January-to-July 2017 period, FRA posted accumulated passenger growth of 4.5 percent.



Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also continued to increase by 4.2 percent to 188,009 in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) surpassed the previous July record achieved in 2015 by some 15,000 metric tons to 2.8 million metric tons (plus 1.4 percent year-on-year). The number of aircraft movements grew by 2.3 percent to 43,482 takeoffs and landings.



Group airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also delivered a strong performance. Slovenia's capital city airport Ljubljana (LJU) welcomed 198,138 passengers, a significant growth of 21.4 percent. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru posted a 10.2 percent traffic increase to almost 1.9 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) located on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast registered a combined increase of 5.4 percent to 1.3 million passengers.



The 14 Greek airports achieved combined traffic growth of 9.7 percent to some 5.0 million passengers in July 2017. The busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodos Airport (RHO) with around 1 million passengers (up 4.1 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 759,196 passengers (up 16.0 percent) and Kerkyra Airport (CFU) on the island of Corfu with 619,452 passengers (up 4.1 percent).



On the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) served some 4.2 million people in July, surging by 64.9 percent. In northern Germany, traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) advanced by 14.9 percent to 660,332 passengers. Welcoming approximately 1.9 million passengers, Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also recorded strong traffic growth of 23.6 percent. At China's Xi'an Airport (XIY), traffic jumped by 11.3 percent to some 3.7 million passengers.



