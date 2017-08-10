

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported lower revenues in the month of July. Further, the company reported higher earnings in its second quarter with increased revenues.



ChipMOS' revenue for the month of July was NT$1.42 billion or $46.9 million, a decrease of 7.8% from NT$1.54 billion or $50.9 million last year. Sequentially, revenues edged up 0.5 percent from the month of June.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to equity holders was NT$321.4 million or $10.6 million, compared to NT$314.9 million or $10.3 million last year. Earnings per share were NT$0.38 or $0.01, compared to NT$0.36 or $0.01 a year ago.



Net earnings for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.25 per ADS, higher than last year's $0.24 per ADS.



Net revenue for the second quarter was NT$4.54 billion or $149.5 million, an increase of 0.8% from NT$4.50 billion or $148.3 million in 2016.



