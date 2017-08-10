

10 August 2017



G4S plc ('the Company')



PDMR transaction - Initial Notification



Purchase of shares by Group Chief Financial Officer



The Company announces that it has received notification that on 9 August 2017 Timothy Weller, a director and a person discharging managerial responsibility within G4S plc ('PDMR'), purchased 16,093 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company as set out below.



Further details are provided below in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Markets Abuse Regulation.



1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Timothy Weller



2



Reason for Notification



a)



Position/status



PDMR - Group Chief Financial Officer of G4S plc



b)



Initial notification/Amendment



Initial Notification



3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



G4S plc



b)



LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12



4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FLG62



b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase of 16,093 shares



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+---------+---------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s)| +---------+---------+ |£3.090572|16,093 | +---------+---------+



d)



Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



Not applicable/single transaction



£49,736.58



GBP - Pound Sterling



e)



Date of the transaction



9 August 2017



f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Celine Barroche, Company Secretary



