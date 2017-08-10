

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc. (DLN.L) reported that its profit before tax for the first-half of 2017 grew to 145.8 million pounds from 98.5 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders increased to 146.4 million pounds or 131.04 pence per share from 98.5 million pounds or 86.50 pence per share in the prior year.



First half EPRA earnings per share were up 22.3% to 45.42 pence.



Gross property and other income for the period declined to 99.4 million pounds from 101.4 million pounds in the prior year.



The company noted that the strong recurring earnings growth has enabled it to increase the interim dividend by 25.0% to 17.33p per share. It will be paid as a PID on 20 October 2017 to shareholders on the register as at 15 September 2017. This follows the 25% increase in last year's final dividend and the 52.0p per share special dividend paid in June 2017. It expects that the 2017 final dividend will increase by 10%.



The company has slightly raised our ERV estimates for 2017 to +2% to -3%, and are now of the view that yields are likely to remain firm this year.



Separately, Derwent London said that it has pre-let the lower ground floors and a new office pavilion at The White Chapel Building, 10 Whitechapel High Street E1, to Fotografiska. Fotografiska runs the world renowned photography museum in Stockholm and will use the space for Fotografiska - The London Museum of Photography.



The initial rent is 2.4 million pounds per annum or £27 per sq ft. Fotografiska will occupy the whole of Phase 2 comprising 89,000 sq ft on a 15-year lease with five-year rent reviews based on annual RPI increases with a cap and floor, and with a break in year 12. The rent free period is equivalent to 30 months on a 12-year lease, rising to 36 months on a 15-year term. Completion of Phase 2 is expected in the second-half of 2018.



