Submillimeter-wave Radar Sensor





Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 10, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it has developed a 24-GHz submillimeter-wave rear and side radar sensor to help enhance vehicle safety systems. The sensor is used in the 2018 Toyota Camry released this past July.It's strategically built into the rear bumper of the vehicle to detect other vehicles likely to enter the driver's blind spot to the rear and side, as well as vehicles approaching from the rear on the left and right when reversing. The sensor is part of a larger system that helps drivers identify and navigate around other vehicles when changing lanes or reversing out of a parking space, and controls the autonomous emergency braking function to avoid imminent collisions.To enable accurate detection whether moving forward or reversing, a phase shifter switches the sensing direction and range of the submillimeter-wave radar sensor. Radio wave transmission and receiving, and phase shifter functions also run through separate integrated circuits (ICs) to reduce the size of the sensor.In 2003, DENSO became the world's first company to develop and commercialize an electronically scanning in-vehicle millimeter-wave radar sensor, which utilized digital beamforming. By advancing these technologies DENSO continues to deliver on its mission to build a safe and secure automotive society for all.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_DensoRadarSensor1.jpgSubmillimeter-wave Radar Sensorhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_DensoRadarSensor2.jpgThe semiconductor wafer for MMIC(1) manufactured by TowerJazz (http://towerjazz.com) is used to stabilize the output level and receiving sensitivity.(1) Monolithic Microwave Integrated CircuitAbout DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.