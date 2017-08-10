CompTIA Opens Registration for 2017 EMEA Member and Partner Conference

LONDON, Aug. 10,2017 /PRNewswire/ --CompTIA, the world's leading technology association, today opened registration for its 2017 EMEA Member and Partner Conference. This year's gathering is scheduled for 17 and 18 October at etc.venues County Hall in London.

EMEA's leading IT solution providers, vendors, distributors, training companies, academies and content publishers will meet for two days of collaboration, discussion and networking focused on the latest technologies, trends and strategies to help grow their businesses and the industry.

"Whether it's the growing demand for cloud-based technology solutions and 'as-a-service' options, or budding interest in emerging tech such as artificial intelligence and smart homes and communities, the current marketplace is rich with opportunities for channel companies," said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president, events and education, CompTIA.

"At the same time, technology companies face daunting challenges, most notably, around the need to bring more workers into the industry," Ricker continued. "We'll cover both areas - opportunities and challenges - with advice from the industry's top thinkers and resources that can enhance any business."

Among key topics to be addressed is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the primary law regulating how companies protect EU citizens' personal data. The GDPR, which becomes effective on May 25, 2018, imposes a uniform, consistent data security law across the entire EU.

The session titled "GDPR - A Roadmap to Being Compliant" will review guidelines from the Information Commissioner's Office on the 12 steps to GDPR compliance; and offer advice and tools on how to make a great practical start on the journey toward compliancy goals.

"Any company that markets goods or services to EU residents, regardless of its location, is subject to the regulation," Ricker noted. "GDPR will have an impact on data protection requirements globally, with stiff penalties and fines for non-compliance."

CompTIA's two-day conference will feature unique educational session tracks for two audiences:

IT channel companies and executives looking for opportunities to network and share best practices that they can put directly to action back at work.

CompTIA training and academic partners interested in the latest developments related to CompTIA's certification program.

Delegates who attended the 2016 EMEA Member and Partner Conference gave the event high marks. Nine in ten attendees said the conference had a positive impact on their business; 93 percent rated their experience as positive; and the same percentage said they would recommend the conference to a friend.

More information on the 2017 CompTIA EMEA Member and Partner Conference is available at https://www.comptia.org/emea/home. To register for the conference visit https://www.comptia.org/emea/register.

