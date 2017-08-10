

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined at the fastest pace in four months in June, the statistical office Insee reported Thursday.



Industrial output fell by more-than-expected 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.9 percent rise in May. This was the biggest contraction since February, when it was down by 1.7 percent. Output was forecast to drop 0.6 percent.



At the same time, manufacturing output slid 0.9 percent in contrast to a 2 percent increase in May. This was slightly slower than the expected 1 percent decline.



Output of transport equipment logged the biggest fall of 4.4 percent, followed by a 2.7 percent decrease in machinery and equipment goods.



Mining and quarrying output fell 2.2 percent and construction declined 0.6 percent sequentially in June.



In the second quarter, industrial production climbed 1.2 percent from the first quarter and manufacturing gained 1.3 percent.



