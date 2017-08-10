

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's inflation accelerated to a 55-month high in July, Statistics Denmark said Thursday.



Inflation more than doubled to 1.5 percent in July from 0.6 percent in June. This was the fastest since December 2012, when the rate was 2.1 percent.



Cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages advanced 4.1 percent, while clothing and footwear prices fell 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX