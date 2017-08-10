UK Football Websites Marry Match Commentary with Social Media for Greater Fan Engagement

TEAMtalk and Football365 are launch customers for new integrated offering, LiveGrandstand, from Crowdynews

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, Aug. 10,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Crowdynews, the world's largest AI-driven user-generated content (UGC) curation platform, today announced that its curated UGC solution is live on two football-related sites, Football365 and TEAMtalk.

'LiveGrandstand' is part of a new comprehensive live sports commentary product from Crowdynews, created specifically for digital sports publishers. It combines real-time commentary, live social content, player and club statistics, match news, and much more into a one-stop live blog for football fans.

"By teaming up with Crowdynews, we can harness and tame the vast outpouring of live social media updates from each game, meaning TEAMtalk and Football365 can cover more games live. By combining that with our own articles, data and audio, we can offer our users the most content-rich, live football coverage available," said Tim Satchell, UK Managing Director at Ole! Media Group.

Unlike other live match offerings, LiveGrandstand weaves social media posts about a game into the commentary in real time. Crowdynews' curation platform employs artificial intelligence and natural language processing to automatically find and publish related social content within the commentary stream. The integrated commentary and social stream reflects what's happening in the match right now; fans can also review the game timeline after the match concludes.

"LiveGrandstand gives sports publishers even more ways to engage their fans in the match experience, by blending official match commentary with the story as it unfolds on social media," said Jeroen Zanen, CEO and co-founder of Crowdynews. "By implementing LiveGrandstand on their sites, TEAMtalk and Football365 are leaders in providing a richer, more dynamic, and more complete fan experience."

Examples of the service can be seen at Football365 and TEAMtalk who have integrated it into their Score Centre. To learn more about the offering, contact Crowdynews at hello@crowdynews.com or complete this form.

About Crowdynews

Crowdynews helps content reach its full potential by creating more credible, more encompassing, and more valuable connections between content creators and content consumers. For more information, please visit www.crowdynews.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/330590/Crowdynews_Logo.jpg