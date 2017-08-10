HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department Agnes Wat Tel: +852 2584 4554 Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Aug 10, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2017 will be held 9 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Fifteen shortlisted young fashion designers will compete for the top three awards, as well as a Best Footwear Design Award and New Talent Award. The event will be the finale of CENTRESTAGE, the HKTDC's signature international fashion trade fair.YDC 2017 has invited Mug, founder and designer of popular Japanese fashion brand G.V.G.V., to be the VIP judge. She will attend the final competition in Hong Kong on 9 September and share her insights and ideas with finalists. A graduate of Japan's Kuwasawa Design School, Mug set up G.V.G.V. in 1999 in Tokyo and has participated in Tokyo Fashion Week since 2003. The brand's items are now sold in Tokyo as well as in Hong Kong where they are exclusively available at I.T stores.Distinguished judging panelIn addition to Mug, this year's YDC judging panel will include senior industry and media representatives. Chief Judge will be Lawrence Leung, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee. Other judges include Tasha Liu, Brand Director & co-founder of C.DONGLIANG and LABELHOOD; Michael Mok, General Merchandising Manager at JOYCE Boutique Ltd; Marcella Wong, Chief Editor of Marie Claire; Deborah Cheng, Chief Commercial Officer at I.T Apparels Ltd; Brian Tam, Project Manager at The Woolmark Company; and Virginia Chan, Head of Footwear at i.t apparels Ltd, who will serve as judge for the Best Footwear & Accessories Design Award. The judges will assess works based on creativity, originality, market potential, workmanship, use of fabrics and overall visual appeal.Apart from receiving cash prizes, the five YDC winners will be offered overseas trips or mentorships. The champion, first runner up and second runner up will be able to take part in internships or study trips abroad sponsored by Sun Hing Knitting Factory Ltd, The Woolmark Company and Mini Cooper. Winners of the Best Footwear Design Award and the New Talent Award will receive mentorships from i.t apparels Ltd and JOYCE Boutique respectively to develop capsule collections for the companies.YDC was established in 1977 by the HKTDC to nurture and identify emerging talent for the local fashion industry. As Hong Kong developed into a hub for design and branded labels, the YDC has also become the birthplace of many local brands and designers, including Barney Cheng, Cecilia Yau and Harrison Wong. YDC is the finale of CENTRESTAGE, the HKTDC's signature international fashion trade fair, which will be held from 6 to 9 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.The 15 finalist collections of YDC 2017:1. Alee Lee - "Reinventing the art of hand weaving"2. Murfi Lau - "Les Lie"3. Wilson Choi - "The Stolen Soul"4. Arto Wong - "Zero to unlimited"5. Sonic Lam - "Barren Land"6. Jessica Wong - "The wave"7. Helianthus To - "Lab Rat"8. Kinyan Lam - "Birthmark"9. Chang Tak Yee - "Totem in Fashion"10. Jason Lee - "Kingdom of the underground"11. Yoyo Ng - "Humeur"12. Ayumi Kwan - "Primordial Hue"13. Tommy Wan - "The Impossible Love Trilogy"14. Kelvin Yiu - "Des order"15. Wong Ka Wai - "Streamline"