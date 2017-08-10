Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting business is this year's winner of Corporate Vision magazine's "Most Innovative Integrated Regulatory Compliance Reporting Platform" award. The publication has awarded the firm's OneSumX suite the global accolade for 2017 as part of its annual Technology Innovator Awards the second year running that Wolters Kluwer has triumphed in the award series.

OneSumX provides a portfolio of complementary and comprehensive solutions and services to manage the intersection of governance, finance, risk and compliance (GFRC), which helps organizations increase profitability, efficiency and growth. OneSumX is used by banks to manage a broad array of regulatory reporting, finance and risk obligations globally. The software offers banks integrated solutions for managing ever more complex finance, risk and regulatory reporting obligations.

"Technology has steadily become a vital part of many businesses across the world, transforming the ways in which we work," note the editors of Corporate Vision. "Our Technology Innovator Awards highlight the individuals behind these ongoing and world-changing developments, and place the spotlight squarely on the most deserving firms and individuals."

In the past few months leading banks from every corner of the world have implemented the company's OneSumX solution for Regulatory Reporting, Risk and Finance. Major financial services providers that have recently announced their use of Wolters Kluwer include Nordea, BBVA, CIBC, Australia's Queensland Treasury Corporation and The Swedish Export Credit Corporation.

"This award is independent global recognition of Wolters Kluwer's leading position when it comes to providing integrated finance, risk and regulatory reporting solutions to the international banking community," commented Inga Rottmann, Vice President, Global Marketing, for Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting business. "Wolters Kluwer places strong emphasis on product development and evolution and such awards provide independent verification that this strategy is welcomed by our clients."

Just last month Chartis Research named Wolters Kluwer a Category Leader for IFRS 9 solutions, for the second year running, as well as a Category Leader in its Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) Report. At the end of last year Chartis Research named Wolters Kluwer #1 for Regulatory Reporting in its RiskTech100® report. Notably, this is the sixth year running that Wolters Kluwer has achieved this honor, with 2016 also seeing the firm win a plethora of other accolades for its dominant position in regulatory reporting (from the likes of FinTech Finance and Data Management Review). Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX was also named Best Risk Management System by Banking Technology magazine at the end of 2016.

U.K.-based Corporate Vision magazine is published monthly and reaches more than 130,000 top-tier professionals, including financial and investment executives, globally. Its award winners are decided by a combination of votes gathered from its network of respected industry partners and rigorous in-house research.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

